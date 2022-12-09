Wayne Coppess was born in 1926, to Pete and Neva Coppess in Coulee City, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty; and wife of 52 years, Betty. He will be deeply missed by his family and children: Jerry, Bonnie, Connie (Rick), Mike (Laura); his grandchildren: Theresa, Taylor, Cody, Steven, Melissa; and many great-grandkids.
He spent his summers growing up on a wheat ranch with his aunt and uncle in Coulee City, WA. He entered the service during WWII at 18, and joined the Navy. He served for four years with an honorable discharge.
Returning from war, he purchased a 3,000 acre wheat ranch and added 100 head of cattle. He married Betty in 1947, and they owned the ranch for ten years.
Wayne started a trucking company where he transported fruit and hay, then moved to Snohomish, WA, where he built their home and continued to live for 50 years. He also transported petroleum products and owned his own construction company, building custom homes. He then built a home for one of his children. He liked working on his land in Snohomish, WA. You could find him in his early 90's, riding his tractor and on the roof cleaning out the gutters. He loved his family and friends.
There will be a private family burial. Donations to a charity of your choice. Brookside Funeral Home, Ellensburg, WA, is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at