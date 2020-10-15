Wayne D. Brisky

Wayne E. Brisky
October 31, 1954 - September 27, 2020
Cashmere, WA
Wayne Eugene Brisky, 65, died on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Wayne was born in Cashmere, WA, on October 31, 1954, and graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1973. After graduation, Wayne served in the U.S. Army. Upon returning to the Wenatchee Valley, he worked as a warehouseman, until his retirement, in 2007. A country man through and through, Wayne enjoyed hunting, cooking, wheeling and dealing, and of course, fishing. One of his proudest achievements was going to state for wrestling in high school.
Wayne is survived by his children: Susan Steiner, grandchildren: Sebastian and Elizabeth of South Dakota, Jennifer Brisky, grandchildren: Jonathan and Maya of Iowa, Peggy Worley, grandchildren: Jessica, Dakota, and Blake of Alaska, Clinton Brisky of Alaska, Katie Brisky, granddaughters: Lovely and Destiny of Colorado, Sara Brisky, grandchild, Isaac, and Maribeth Brisky, both of Wenatchee, WA. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, William and Phyllis Brisky; older brother, Larry Brisky; and younger brother, Kenneth Brisky.
Two Memorial Services will be taking place. The first one on October 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at the Brisky-Treadwell Cemetery in Cashmere, WA. The second on October 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Goose Lake-Potholes in Moses Lake, WA.