Wayne G. Mummert, Sr.
East Wenatchee, WA
Wayne Gerald Mummert Sr., 87, passed away peacefully in his home in East Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, March 30, 2020, after suffering from congestive heart failure. Wayne was born on July 27, 1932, in Ray, ND, to Marvin E. Mummert and Silby Olive Wagner. He attended and graduated from Kalispell High School in 1950.
On June 7, 1952, Wayne married Juanita Carrier. They had two children, Wayne Jr. and Wanda. This marriage ended in divorce and he married Dorothy M. (Brim) Gildersleeve on November 14, 1964, in Coeur d’Alene, ID, and made their home on the Chumstick. She had three boys. In 1980, they relocated to East Wenatchee.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army from November 5, 1952 to October 13, 1954, and was a Korean War veteran. Wayne’s career also included working farms as an equipment operator in North Central Washington, then, working for Boeing as a machinist in the late 1950’s. He worked construction building dams such as Rocky Reach, Grand Coulee, and St. Joseph, and the Odabashion (North Wenatchee) bridge. In the mid 1960’s, when construction slowed, he worked in the logging industry for several years at Jack Pine Logging, setting chokers, skidding, fell trees, and running equipment. In the late 1970’s to early 1980’s, he obtained his licenses and worked as a Real Estate Agent. The remainder of his career was mainly as a carpenter and dabbling in real estate, flipping houses.
Wayne was an active member of the Worldwide Fellowship family, where they really enjoyed Bible studies and fellowship, and meaningful worship. He served on the board for Sunrise East, and enjoyed potlucks and activities with the group. He was also very involved in the VFW and loved to play Bingo, Mexican Train dominoes, pinochle, and board games. He was most happy when surrounded by family.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy M. Gildersleeve-Mummert; brothers: Joseph, Kenneth, and Virl; sisters: Vi Etta and Beth; step-brother, Ray; step-son, Dennis Gildersleeve; and grandson, Jonathan Gildersleeve. He is survived by his children: Wayne (Colleen) Mummert Jr., Wanda (Wade) Creason; step-sons: David (Mary) Gildersleeve and Terry (Evelyn) Gildersleeve; and many nieces; nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Wayne is tentatively planned for July, 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. The later date is due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus.