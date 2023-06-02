Wayne passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on February 16, 2023, following a brave and brief battle with lung cancer. Wayne Lee Gibbs was born on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1956, to L. Richard and Elaine (Pangburn) Gibbs in Newberry, MI. The oldest of four children, he was joined by two brothers: Dan and Rick, and sister, Kathryn. He spent most of his childhood in Marne, MI, and attended Kenowa Hills Elementary and Walker Junior High School, achieving above average grades, then graduating from Kenowa Hills High School in 1974. He lettered in baseball each year he was there. Wayne was a great athlete and an overachiever in everything he did.
After graduation, Wayne went out into the world and blazed a trail full of adventure and success. He was a hero, a man of integrity and honor. Everything he did, he excelled at, but he was also a very private and humble man of few words. When he spoke, people listened to his wisdom and knew they could take whatever he said to the bank. His accomplishments are too numerous to mention, but to know Wayne Lee “Duke” Gibbs, was to love and respect him. He moved around a bit throughout his life, helping his mom and dad run The Bourbon Barrel liquor store in Seligman, MO, before settling in Chelan, WA.
Wayne was a well-respected member of the fruit industry, working at both Blue Chelan and Stemilt Growers, where he met his forever love, Danielle. Together for 26 years, they built a beautiful life, created happy homes in both Wenatchee and Chelan; and for the last 20 plus years owning and operating It's Your Tan LLC, on Mission Street.
Wayne is survived by: Danielle, of the family home; his parents, Richard and Elaine Gibbs of Florida; brother, Dan (Amy) Gibbs of North Carolina; sister, Kathryn (Jamie) Austin of Florida; uncle, Jerry (Maxine) of Pangburn, FL. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and younger brother, Rick Gibbs.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future, details to follow. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Gibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.