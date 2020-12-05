Wayne Leland Creech
September 9, 1932 – November 23, 2020
Leavenworth, WA
Wayne Leland Creech, age 88, passed away at Mountain Meadows in Leavenworth, WA, on November 23, 2020. He fought a courageous battle with heart disease and multiple myeloma for the past eight years, doing so with a positive attitude. He was born on September 9, 1932, on the family farm in Bassett, NE, to Clarence and Lottie Mae Creech. Wayne was one of five children. Wayne attended a small country school and high school in Polk, NE, graduating, in 1950. After graduation, he taught in the country school for two years.
Wayne married the love of his life, Annette L. Johnson, on September 14, 1952. They established their home in Polk. Shortly after marriage, Wayne was drafted by the United States Army. He served his country for 19 months, from 1953-1955, in Germany, as a cook. Upon his return, Wayne and Annette moved to a farm in Polk, and started their family. Along with farming, Wayne worked for International Harvester and John Deere, and also for Pontiac and GMC dealerships.
The family moved to Leavenworth, WA, in 1973, to reside and work at Circle C Ranch, where Wayne worked as ranch foreman and oversaw the horse program. After leaving the ranch, he could be found at Marson and Marson Lumber, the Best Western as train engineer, and the Blackbird Motel.
Wayne was a proud member of the Leavenworth Lions Club for 25 years. He received high honors, including the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and Leavenworth Lion of the Year. As a devoted Lion, he worked tirelessly on many projects and held office of President and Treasurer.
Wayne was also a member of Cascade Mountain Bible Church in Leavenworth. Faith, family, and friends were a very special part of his life and source of enjoyment.
Wayne is survived by his children: David (Cindy) Creech of Leavenworth, WA, and Debbie (Phil) Piepel of Malaga, WA; son-in-law, Stephen (Ruby) Enyeart of Chewelah, WA; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; an honorary daughter, Cindy (Rich) Cram of Plain, WA; one sister, Martha Johnson of Nebraska; and his trusty canine companion, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette; oldest daughter, Lynette Enyeart; granddaughter, Stephanie (Enyeart) Hopkins; great-grandson, Anthony Hopkins; and three sisters: Elizabeth Van Dyke, Janice Earnest, and Retha Berndt.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at Spromberg Canyon Meadows, 12250 Spromberg Canyon Rd., Leavenworth, WA. Spromberg Canyon was his beloved home for 44 years and filled with more of his favorite people and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Leavenworth Lions Club Scholarship Fund (Wayne Creech), P.O. Box 113, Leavenworth, WA, 98826, or to Cascade Mountain Bible Church, P.O. Box 156, Leavenworth, WA, 98826.
Thank you to Dr. Geoff Richardson and Dr Lindsay Overton for their medical care and compassion over the past few years, and thank you to the staff of Mountain Meadows for their wonderful care and support during his short stay. As his family, we appreciate all that you did.
You are invited to view Wayne’s online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com to share a memory, leave a condolence, or make a donation. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.