Wayne Oscar McCorkle

Wayne passed away at his home in Boring, OR, on August 9, 2023. He was born to Wilber and Leta (Baker) McCorkle on September 17, 1950, in The Dalles, OR. The first six years of his life were spent on a ranch near Shady Brook outside of Tygh Valley. In 1956, the family moved to a ranch in Benson Creek near Twisp, WA, where he enjoyed spending time working on vehicles, hiking, and exploring with friends.
One daughter and two sons were born to Wayne and his wife, Sandra Tucker. He later married Debbie Moore and had another daughter. He started his career in mechanics working on vehicles, but over time he developed an expertise in farm machinery. He fulfilled a lifetime dream of running his own small business when he moved to Oregon and started McCorkle Repair.
It gave him pleasure to find ways to help people. He loaned vehicles, offered rides, and supported the farm community in the greater Portland area. He loved the Lord and had a heart for worship.
He is survived by his children: Laurel (Paul) McCorkle Diaz, Eric McCorkle, Daniel McCorkle, and Julie McCorkle; grandchildren: Isabella and Christopher Diaz. Surviving siblings: Clarence McCorkle, Fred (Deb) McCorkle, Helen (Bob) Reed, Doris (Bill) Tonseth, Sharon (Ken) Davidson, and Philip (Julie) McCorkle.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 26, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at Cascade Bible Church, 1119 E. Methow Valley Hwy., Twisp, WA, 98856. A potluck will follow.
