Wendi Anne Claunch
May 2, 1971 – July 28, 2022
Entiat, WA
Wendi Anne Claunch died unexpectedly at home on July 28, 2022. She left behind her twin daughters: Piper McKenzie and McKylee Parker. They were her world. Wendi was born in Chelan, WA, on May 2, 1971. She lived in Entiat with her parents, Claude Roberson and Shirley Jordan (Leonard) and younger sister, Tory, through her early high school years. Her time there, was filled with family and friends. She participated in sports and loved spending time up the Entiat River on her grandparents farm.
In her teens, the family moved to Ephrata. She was a 1989 graduate of Ephrata High School. After graduation, she attended BBCC while working several jobs. She began working at Takata, an air bag explosive plant in Moses Lake, WA. She met Troy Claunch, and they were married in 1998.
The true explosives came in June of 2000, when she gave birth to her twin daughters at 27 weeks. Both babies weighed under two pounds. Wendi spent the next four months at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA, caring for her angles. The moment those girls were born, Wendi's true reason for being on this earth was revealed. She was put on this planet to be the mother of those girls.
Wendi was surrounded by family her entire life, a sister, parents, grandparents and cousins, and she always knew that family was what gave meaning to life. Her passing has left a great hole in her family and she will be remembered warmly and greatly missed.
Wendi is survived by her daughters: Piper and McKylee (22); her mother, Shirley Jordan; sister, Tory Jones (Adam); grandmother, Nancy Leonard; many nieces; and nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the Entiat Fire Station, 2200 Entiat Way, Entiat, WA. Please bring a favorite story of Wendi to share.
