Wendy LaVone Wooten
Gassville, AR
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Wendy LaVone Wooten, 53, of Gassville, AR, passed away on March 21, 2021, in Jonesboro, AR. She was born on April 28, 1967, to the late Eldridge and Nadine (Branscum) Wooten in Wenatchee, WA.
Wendy enjoyed playing basketball, softball, and riding motorcycles, but her favorite pastime was fishing.
She leaves behind two sisters: Velma Coward (Calvin) of Gassville, AR, and Regina Brosgart (Brian) of Camp Verde, AZ; two brothers: Donald Wooten (Ann) of Bassville, AR, and Lonnie Wooten of East Wenatchee, WA; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister-in-law, Dianna Wooten.