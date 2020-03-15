Weston Richard Weber
Wenatchee, WA
Weston Richard Weber, a 35-year resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away. He was born May 16, 1967, and passed away November 11, 2019. He worked as a truck driver in Moses Lake, WA.
He is survived by his son, Trenton Mason; brother, Eric Weber; mother, Jackie Weber; nephew, Brent Weber; cousins: Brent (Debbie) Williams, Michelle (Bill) Hall, and Brad (Carol) Williams.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott, Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 am. The Rosary will be recited Monday, March 16, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church.