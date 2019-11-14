Weston Richard Weber
Wenatchee, WA
Weston Richard Weber, our very loved son, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully at Central Washington Hospital on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of 52½. Weston was born May 16, 1967, to Ron and Jackie Weber, joining his brother, Eric, in Quincy, WA.
Wes was a very active child. He had two sets of stitches and a broken arm before he was two years old. Wes rode his bike, jumping anything he could find. He loved riding his motorbike, waterskiing, snow-skiing, and snow-mobiling..
He moved to Moses Lake, WA, in 1991, and drove a sugar beet truck. He had a bad accident and ended up going on disability. He moved to Wenatchee in 1993. He married Kelda Hall in 2010 and later divorced in 2014.
He lived with his mother and helped with the household chores. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and quick wit and also his giving and caring for other people. He loved family and friends.
Wes was preceded in death by his father, Ron; grandparents: Byrle and Evelyn Bradshaw and Clarence and Gerrie Weber; and his aunt, Marilyn and Dan Joersnick. He leaves behind his mother, Jackie; brother, Eric (Debbie); and his son, Trenton Mason. He is also survived by nephew, Brent Weber and his wife, Deidra and their two sons: Caiden and Keiven; aunt, Sandy Griggs; uncle Dick and Florie Weber; and uncle, Don and Pam Weber; also cousins: Michelle Hall, Brad Williams, and Brent Williams.
Cremation has taken place and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, with burial to follow at Quincy Cemetery at a later date. Please express your thought and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.