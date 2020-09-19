Wilbert "Bill" Bossenbrock
Dryden, WA
Bill Bossenbrock, 90, a longtime Dryden, WA, resident and orchardist, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1929, in Wenatchee, WA, son of Garrett and Olive Irene (Orcutt) Bossenbrock. He was raised and schooled in Dryden and graduated from the Dryden High School, in 1948. He entered and served in the National Guard for six years. He later moved to Seattle, WA, and went to work for the City of Seattle. He was a Street Use Investigator for city property that required permit use. He inspected sidewalks for repairs and was involved when they built I-5 through the city, escorting houses that had to be moved. After working eight years, he moved to San Francisco, CA, and took over the same position, inspecting streets and highways. He soon transferred to Construction Project Inspector. One of his jobs was to be the Inspector of the Arch and Roof of the Gateway to Chinatown. He also worked on the BART Subway System and over 17 other inspectors, teaching them the city codes. In 1974, he decided to leave San Francisco because he couldn’t stand the traffic. He moved back to the family farm in Dryden. Walt and Elsie Peters decided to sell their 15 acres to Bill, to keep it in the family. Bill not only worked in the orchards but also worked at the Dryden Independent Warehouse.
He became the biggest supporter and the virtual Dryden booster club. He drove to and attended as many sports events and basketball games as possible. Bill was the chairman of the now famous, three day all school reunion, in July of 1975, to honor the 50th anniversary of the first graduating class from Dryden High School, in 1925. The celebration had over 650 people taking part.
He was an avid sports enthusiast and watched sports constantly. He loved fishing, and often took friends along. Bill loved to cook, was famous for barbequing hamburgers, and even cooked for funerals. His friends would say, “you be the cook, we’ll buy the food”.
He is survived by his sister, Carmen Bossenbrock; his extended family; and friend, Alice Nieman; all of Dryden, WA.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Cashmere Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 state regulations, only 30 people can gather around the graveside with masks and social distancing. Additionally, those who wish to pay their respects are welcome to attend at their vehicles from a distance. A visitation will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a total of 30 people, with masks, and following the social distancing marks.
