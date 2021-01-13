Wilford Ray Linke
Wenatchee, WA
Wilford Ray Linke, 95 or 97, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, quietly and painlessly, from heart, lung, and kidney failure. He joined his doxy dogs and wife, Nell. He was born February 26, 1925, in Sioux City, IA, and was raised in central South Dakota, where his father worked for many years. Will attended primary school on an Indian reservation, before the family moved to Woonsocket, SD.
Wilford entered the Naval Air Service early in WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He then entered government service, serving with the Civil Aeronautics Administration, the Federal Aviation Agency, and the Department of Defense. He was an air traffic controller and later, a consultant with the U.S. Air Force. During his 34 year military and government service, he served in WWII, the Korean War, the Congo Uprising, and the VietNam War, plus tours in South America as well as serving on assignments with the State Department and the United Nations. He also served as a congressional liaison.
He married Nelladine Endicott in Everett, WA, in 1946. They lived in San Francisco, CA, Idaho, Santa Barbara, CA, Seattle, WA, Minneapolis, MN, and Washington D.C. Nell passed away in 1997. They had two children, Jon and Debra.
His lifelong passion was flying and he built, owned, and flew aircraft up to his passing. Every dollar he ever earned was associated with aviation in some way. He had a collection of perfect model airplanes he assembled himself.
On October 23, 1999, he married Sue Peterson Watson. They lived the rest of their years in Wenatchee, WA. During this time, they completed 24 cruises to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America twice, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, the South Seas, the Baltic, the Amazon, Australia, New Zealand, and southeast Asia, as well as a grand 113 day cruise around the world on the MS Queen Victoria and the Queen Mary. During these cruises, he learn an energetic pastime of dancing. He loved to read and work crossword puzzles.
Wilford is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Debbie Weberling; son, Jon (Olivia); younger brother, Marvin Linke of Albuquerque, NM; two step-sons, Jason Watson and Andrew Watson (Chrysia); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three step-grandsons; and one step-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vesta; and father; Herman Linke.
Contributions may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or the Wenatchee Senior Center, Dance Fund, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
He has been cremated and no services will be held.
Just after you enter the heavenly gates, you pass by a beautiful green field with thousands of dogs, all shapes, colors, and sizes. Every so often, a dog will stop, raise it's head and run over the rainbow colored bridge to the person coming to heaven. Dog and master are reunited in a scene of ecstacy. Reunion of dog and master. God, "Please make it so".
Wilford Linke