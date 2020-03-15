William Glen Bennett
Quincy, WA
William Glen Bennett, 96, a longtime Quincy resident, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Colonial Vista Rehab Center, Wenatchee, WA. He was born on March 15, 1923, to Claude and Agnes Bennett at Salmon, ID. He attended St. Francis Academy in Baker City, OR, graduating in 1941.
Glen entered the United States Army in March of 1943, serving until his honorable discharge in September of 1945. He was a Purple Heart recipient.
He moved to the Quincy area about 1955, where he owned and operated the Exxon Fuel Distributorship for 26 years. Glen married Viola Hussey on September 19, 1967.
Glen is survived by his loving wife, Viola.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G St. SE, Quincy, WA. Concluding services with military honors will be held at the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.