William Anthony Sand, Jr., also known as “Bill”, “Billy”, or “Anthony”, passed away on March 6, 2023, at the age of 67, after a brief and aggressive return bout of cancer. He was born on November 3, 1955, in Glendale, AZ, and spent most of his life in Wenatchee, WA, before becoming a resident of Auburn, WA, where his children live within 20 minutes.
Bill, also known as Anthony, was a talented healer with a long career spanning over a quarter of a century as a massage therapist. He was a lifelong showman who loved to play the guitar and make people smile. He had a gift for making up writing impromptu songs, like a magician with words, and his true joy in life was to bring laughter to others.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Sand Sr.; granddaughter, Ariana Jensen; and son-in-law, Mark Jensen. He is survived by his mother, Judith Peavey; and his five siblings: Kimberly Hacksma-Schmitz, Brian Sand, Shari Fliegal, Tina Sand-Smith, and Janet Cacka. He is also survived by his six children: Amanda Sand, Emily Malasiewicz, Charley Sand, Moria Jensen, Hannah Sand, and Matthew Sand, as well as his many grandchildren. Bill had many cherished friendships, including three close friends of note: Jerry Holcomb, Esther Zimmerman, and Richard “Rick” Winn.
Bill's Memorial Service will be held on April 22, 2023, at the Eagles, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA. 98801, at 2:30 p.m. In his memory, he would often say, "If you look up, you see more." Flowers can be sent to the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
