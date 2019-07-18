William "Bill" F. Anderson

William "Bill" F. Anderson

September 6, 1953 - July 14, 2019

Wenatchee, WA

Bill, 65 years old, passed away at his home in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by his family. He was born to Joseph and Adeline Anderson. Bill loved to fish, play his guitars, work on his car, and spend time with his granddaughters. He worked as an electrician for many years, running his own business for 22 years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Caryn, of 35 years; his children: Kyle, Courtney, and Cordell; three grandchildren; siblings: Carol, Ron, Janet, Diane, and Barb; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins, who all loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew; and father-in- law.

Bill’s Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Eagles #204, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

