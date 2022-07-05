William “Bill” Henry Linterman
February 23, 1930 – July 1, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
William "Bill" Henry Linterman was called to his Heavenly home on July 1, 2022, at age 92. He was born to Elisabeth and Hendrik Linterman on February 23, 1930, in Bjvervik, Holland. As a young man, he traveled Europe, performing in sports festivals, and putting on sports and gymnastic exhibitions. Bill attended college at Merchant Marine College in Amsterdam and graduated in 1952, with a degree in Physical Education. He, his parents, and six siblings, later immigrated to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, when he was 21 years old.
Bill met his wife, Marilyn, while working at the YMCA in Edmonton, Alberta. They would eventually elope on June 12, 1964, and moved to Whittier, CA, where he continued to work at the YMCA, teaching Judo (he was a black belt), self-defense classes for women, and many other classes. He and Marilyn started their family while living in Whittier. Their first three children: Lisa (Engman), Jeff Linterman, and Michelle (Hoffman), were born there. In 1972, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, to pursue a business opportunity in the restaurant industry. It was after this move, that their fourth child, Rudy Linterman, was born.
Bill was a talented athlete, coach, and successful businessman. His work ethic, creativity, and energy contributed to his success in everything he did. There was no such thing as "I can't", and there was trouble if you said those words in his presence. He could do ANYTHING that he put his mind to, and he challenged every person/athlete that he worked with, to believe the same. Between working the orchard, running the restaurant, coaching high school soccer teams, and spending time at home with family, Bill was always on the go. He was active in the church/Sunday school programs, he gave back to his community by sponsoring local athletic teams, partnering with the Salvation Army to provide Christmas meals/gifts to the less fortunate on Christmas mornings at the restaurant, and supporting other charities like Red Cross, St. Jude, etc. Bill was honored as "Citizen of the Year" in 1989, and was a Finalist for "Coach of the Year" several times for both men's and women's high school soccer, before winning the award in 1990. In his spare time, Bill loved going camping and fishing as a family, and traveling and going on cruises with Marilyn. He loved Jesus and his family deeply.
Bill was an incredible, fun-loving, faith-filled, generous, hard-working man who "set the bar high". He will be missed more than words can say, but we have peace knowing that we will see him again some day.
Bill joins his loving wife, Marilyn; his parents, Hendrik and Elisabeth; brothers: Alec and Hank; and sister, Margo; in Heaven. He is survived by his two brothers: Gerald Linterman and Rudy Linterman; sister, Irene Modahl; seven children: Ilona Linterman, Nadine Linterman, Bill Linterman, Jr., Lisa Engman, Jeff Linterman, Michelle Hoffman, and Rudy Linterman; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Please join Bill's family in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. The celebration will be held at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.