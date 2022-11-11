William “Bill” McGaughey
March 1, 1935 – October 31, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
William "Bill" M. McGaughey, 87, a lifelong resident of Wenatchee, WA, died October 31, 2022, after a brief stay at Blossom Creek Memory Care, Wenatchee. He was born March 1, 1935, in Erie, CO, to Patrick and Anna (Cummings) McGaughey. The family moved to Wenatchee in 1937, living on Walker St., just around the corner from The Ferry St. Market, where his father was a butcher.
On June 15, 1955, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Carol M. (Moore) McGaughey, whom he met at an Alcoa open house. They married just days after Carol graduated from Wenatchee High School. His lifelong dedication and intense love for his wife was unwavering. Their successful 67-year partnership gave them four sons: Brian McGaughey (Marti) of Orcas Island, WA, Ron McGaughey (Jill Risley) of Manson, WA, Larry McGaughey (Andrea) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Bruce McGaughey (Karen) of Issaquah, WA; eight grandchildren: William, Patrick, Tyler (Veronica), Alicia, Emily, Caroline, Gracie, and Ian; great-grandchildren: Lucas and Xander
Bill's lifelong career began at age 12 as a Wenatchee Daily World paperboy. In 1953, at age 18, he became an apprentice printer and learned how to be a linotype operator, known as “hot metal.” He worked for the newspaper 49 years, eventually becoming the composing-room foreman. Early in his career, he worked long hours as a linotype operator; sometimes moonlighting at the Cashmere Valley Record newspaper to provide for his young family. In 1971, Bill guided The Wenatchee World transition into cold type by operating and maintaining large mainframe phototypesetter computers that printed out paper film copy for paste-up.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family; first with a swimming pool, then snowmobiling, ocean weekends, and later, annual August houseboat trips on Lake Roosevelt.
At different times in his life, he was a Ham Radio operator, a member of Wenatchee Rotary and the treasurer for The Wenatchee World Credit Union. Bill learned to play the piano after retirement and traveled with his wife, Carol. He loved printing birthday cards for his family. He loved nature, his family and his dogs. In later years, they were more important to him than anyone could know, often joking that they were not actually spoiled and that no dog was going to run his life.
Bill was always fascinated by the stars, planets and galaxies. May he be at home and at peace with the creator of such mysteries.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his three brothers.
Donations can be made in Bill's memory to The Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. A Memorial Service is November 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjones-betts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.