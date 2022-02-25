William “Bill” C. Robson was born on April 24, 1930, to Edwin and Rachel Robson in St. Maries, ID, a small logging town in northern Idaho, and was the fourth of five children. Bill's childhood was filled with fun, friends, and family. His father was a master carpenter who taught his skills to his son. Bill always said if you love your work you will enjoy every day of life. He was a certified master carpenter doing residential and commercial building for over 50 years in the Wenatchee valley.
In 1946, Bill met Doris Ells at St. Maries High School. They married in December of 1950, before he shipped out to Army basic training. After serving a tour in Korea, they settled in East Wenatchee, WA. Dad loved the valley. Together, they raised four children: Dr. Chester Robson (Louise), Jenifer Eakle (Brian), Jane Ampe (John Dike), and Julie Barnes (Dale).
Bill was a member of Eastmont Presbyterian Church. He loved to tease and play practical jokes. He was a wonderful husband and father and his children were blessed to have him for so many years. He welcomed each child's spouse into the family as if they were his own.
After retirement, Doris and Bill enjoyed traveling through the United States in their trailer for ten years, visiting 48 out of the 50 states. After Doris's death in 2008, Bill spent a winter in Wyoming, making him very grateful to return to East Wenatchee for the rest of his life. Bill met a very special lady, Mary Kirk, and settled into a fun-loving life until his passing.
Bill made wooden toys for his grandchildren and the Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store and crocheted over 150 baby blankets for the Central Washington Hospital. Even sitting still, dad had to be productive.
He is survived by his partner, Mary Kirk; his sister, Marilynn Susich; brother in-law, Bob Ells; four children; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
