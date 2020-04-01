William Butler
Batesville, AR
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Dr. William Butler, 77, of Batesville, AR, went home to our Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1942, the only child of William Butler and Gladys (Erickson) Butler in Klamath Falls, OR. Bill was an Eagle Scout, and loved playing his accordion and piano. He was a very strong Christian man. He graduated from eight years of college with a degree as an Optometric Physician and owned his office in East Wenatchee, WA, for over 40 years. He married Patsy Melton in Oregon, in 1990, and together they raised their combined family. He was a dad to all and took very good care of his family. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather; he loved to take care of people and gave all he could to people in need. He loved the three years in Arkansas and made many friends and one special friend that was like a brother, Dewayne Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy (Melton) Butler; two sons: Eric Butler (Terrisa), and Shane Butler; two daughters: Rhonda Simmons (Keith), and Lisa McKenzie (Cameron); six grandchildren: Ian Butler, Lillian Riggs, Dan Simmons (Jillian), Meagan Simmons, Caila Simmons and Ben Butler (Breanna); and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.