William Daniel “Dan” Cox, Jr.
1942 – 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
After a short illness, Dan Cox went peacefully to join his Savior on February 12, 2023. Dan was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, East Wenatchee, WA, and Holy Cross Lutheran, Withrow, WA.
Parents Bill and Marie Cox raised Dan in the Seattle, WA, area, attending Shoreline High School. Upon graduation, Dan signed with the Boston Red Soxs in 1961, and was drafted, first round, by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1962.
In threat of the Vietnam draft, Dan joined the U.S. Army becoming an officer. He served two tours in Vietnam. As an infantry officer, he was awarded two silver stars, three bronze stars for valor, a combat purple heart and a Combat Infantry Badge. As a pilot, he was awarded 41 Air Medals. Dan also received many South Vietnamese medals because he served as a commander of a South Vietnamese Intelligence and Reconnaissance company.
Dan married Joy Nollmeyer in 1965. Together, they raised three children: Cari Lynn Cox, William Daniel Cox III, and Tine Nollmeyer Cox. After serving nine years active duty and three years in the Reserves, Dan resigned his captain's commission and in 1975, Dan and Joy moved to the family orchard, where Joy still resides.
Dan served on the boards of the Washington State Apple Commission and Blue Chelan. He was a founding member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee, WA, and served as council member and elder. Dan graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor's of Science in Commerce and from the University of Southern California in Aviation Safety. He helped coach youth baseball in the Lake Chelan community mentoring his son; volunteered for Joan Shelton School of Ballet for 15 years dancing in many production with his wife and two daughters; attended countless Chelan and Douglas County fairs teaching his children responsibility, discipline, loyalty and drive, which were fond memories and enjoyable times.
Dan is survived by his wife, Joy; daughter, Cari Tschetter; son, William Daniel Cox III; granddaughters: Lidia Bennison, Ella Tschetter; and grandson William Daniel Cox IV. Preceding him in death were daughter, Tine Nollmeyer Cox; parents; and grandparents.
A private Graveside Funeral will be held at the Waterville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to favorite charities. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.