Willaim David Kiehn
May 29, 1934 - May 13, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Bill Kiehn died May 13, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by family. He was born on May 29, 1934, in Dryden, WA, to Lydia (Wacker) and Dave Kiehn. Bill was the youngest of three boys.
Bill began his teaching and coaching career in Waterville, WA, and Entiat, WA, and eventually at Orchard Junior High in Wenatchee. He also was the assistant basketball coach at Wenatchee Valley College. Retirement from teaching came in 1982, after 25 years. Bill spent his "retirement" starting another career at McDougall and Sons, where he worked for 17 years in recruitment and quality control. His final working days were spent at Bonzetti's (his wife's food & catering business) "until the boss (LaVonne) closed the business."
A few years ago, Bill wrote a short history of his life to share with his beloved kids and grandkids. Rich in his eastern Washington heritage, Bill recounted his early childhood of church services spoken half in English, half in German, and gathering eggs from the family's henhouse where a rooster would fly at him, claws out, terrifying him. He loved growing up on an apple orchard and being able to ride his bike to the school bus stop in warm weather or coast down on his sled in the winter.
The activities of his high school years included going to the mountains where he could hunt and pick flowers for his mother. He would watch bear, deer, coyote, and birds. "But mostly I liked driving dad's Jeep and going places I shouldn't". He and friends would eventually pack into more than 30 high lakes.
Bill enjoyed a successful and renowned high school basketball career. The highlight being Peshastin taking fifth in the Washington State Tournament. Bill made All-State and set a single game scoring record of 28 points and a four-game record of 88 points. The following year he sat out the State Tournament with the mumps. Bill went on play basketball at Washington State University and Central. But the highlight of his college years was meeting his wife, LaVonne Schulz. Their first date was a school dance and he said "I was hooked and never dated another."
Throughout his adult life, Bill loved playing golf, gardening, eating great food, and telling jokes. He went out of his way to be kind and helpful to family, friends, neighbors, and any person he met. Bill really enjoyed volunteering at the Performing Arts Center and Lilac Services for the Blind, delivering meals for Mobile Meals, and was active with the Chelan County Democrats.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lavonne; his children: Tamra Bentsen (son-in-law, Ken) of Washington, DC, Traci Tenneson (son-in-law, Bill) of Wenatchee, WA, and Eric Kiehn of Cle Elum, WA; and grandchildren: Katie Selasco (husband Martin), Louise Bentsen, Will Tenneson, and Meredith Bentsen. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers: Earl Kiehn and Herb Kiehn.
LaVonne wishes to extend her deepest thanks to the staff at DaVita and Confluence Health, who cared for Bill thoroughly and with such kindness during the last years of his life.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on May 29, 2021 (his birthday) from 1:00-3:00 p.m., in Washington Park, 110 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA.