William Donald Wilson

William Donald "Don" Wilson
East Wenatchee, WA
William Donald "Don" Wilson passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Don was born October 6, 1931, in Canton, OH. He later moved to Florida, where he graduated from Florida State University and shortly thereafter, joined the U.S. Navy in 1953. During the next 23 years of his life, Don lived the military lifestyle…travel, adventure, war (Vietnam), and service to his country, the United States of America. After he retired from the military having achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander, Don worked as a general contractor building homes in Virginia Beach, VA, and Colorado Springs, CO.
Don was blessed with two beautiful and wonderful wives. Don and Helen, his first wife, had one daughter, Donna. Helen passed away in 1990. Don met Carolyn at church in Manitou Springs, CO, and married her in 1991. Don embraced Carolyn's daughter, Wendy, as his step-daughter and could not have been happier with his growing family. Don and Carolyn moved to Spokane, WA, in 1992, and then to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to family in 2012.
Don’s life exemplified the acronym J.O.Y. ("J" for putting Jesus first, "O" for others next, and "Y" for yourself last). The way Don lived his life was a testimony to his faith, his generosity, and his service to others. He sponsored numerous children in need through Child Fund International for 50 years. He volunteered at hospitals, food banks, soup kitchens, Habitat for Humanity, United Methodist Missions, and the United Methodist Church in various capacities. He was a quiet, humble man, well-respected by all who knew him.
Don is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his two daughters: Donna Stiles (husband, John) and Wendy Hulse (husband, Dave); nieces: Roxanne Weekly of Florida, Carol Smith of Florida, and Katrina Warren of Ohio; nephews: Steve Stamoules of Ohio, and Jim Strauss of Florida; and his close grandchildren: Brittany Stiles of Florida, Jessica Stiles of Oregon, Jennifer Hinnant of Nevada, and Timothy and Emily Hulse of Washington. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, including: Ava Rose, Connor, Lilly, Koby, Kyla, and Leonna. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Patricia Stamoules and Juanita Saunier; along with his parents, Lila Mae Nall and William D. Wilson.
Although Don’s physical presence is gone, his spirit fills all those he left behind. His survivors carry his undying love and faith knowing that Don is with his Heavenly Father. His life was a blessing for his friends and family for almost 90 years.
After cremation, Don will be laid to rest with Helen in Colorado Springs, CO, and will await Carolyn in Wenatchee, WA.
A Memorial and Military Service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, (or moved outside to Washington Park across the street from the church, if Covid restrictions at the time require an outside gathering.)
In lieu of flowers, Don's family would appreciate a donation to the charity of your choice in his name.