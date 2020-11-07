William Edward "Bill" Anderson
June 21, 1936 – October 28, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Infant son, Billy Anderson was welcomed into his family after three sisters. He grew up surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cousins, here in Wenatchee. A graduate of Wenatchee High School in 1955, he entered the U.S. Navy and advanced to corpsman in Physical Therapy, which he thrived on.
Marrying Sharley Gile, in 1960, he worked for Boeing in Renton, WA, returning to Wenatchee, with his wife and children: Jeff and Katy, in 1968. He enjoyed the public and fellow workers at Rocky Reach Dam, until retirement.
As a left-handed first baseman, he enjoyed playing baseball through school, the Navy, and into early retirement. And if he saw a burl of wood, watch out! He left behind bowls and standing pieces, having drawn out their deep beauty with his “turning” and finishes.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharley; son, Jeff Anderson; and daughter, Katy (Doug) Carr; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Anderson and Emma Link Anderson; and sisters: Helen (Fahy) McKee, Emma Jean (stillborn) and Beverly (Jim) Miller.
The handwritten notes, sent since his passing, reflect his kindness and humor. Bill’s family would like to acknowledge Hospice’s vigilant care during his dementia and that of the caregivers at RiverWest.
His life will be celebrated at a church service at King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing, please.
You are invited to view Bill’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.