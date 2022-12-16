William Edward Bentley
These, among other qualities, have been attributed to him;
“He was an honorable man”
“He was a man to emulate”
"Bill was one of the kindest men I've ever known."
Bill married Ginger, 57 years ago, on September 5th, at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, when Bill was in the Navy as a photographer.
After serving 20 years in the Service, and retiring from the Navy, he took his family to the Great Northwest.
Bill was then hired on at the Bellevue, WA, USPS, and a year later, transferred to the Leavenworth, WA, Post Office, moving his family to the east side of the mountains, where we have been since 1981. After 30 years with the USPS, he retired again, this time for good. 50 years of providing for his family. Bill then delt with a few serious health issues, but it wasn't until about four years ago he was diagnosed with Parkinson's. He quickly declined until Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., eight days before his 79th birthday, it took his life.
Bill left behind his wife, Ginger; three sons: Edward, Alan and Steven; their wives: Katheryn, Geri, and Brandy; three grandsons: Xavier, Vincent, and Evan; three granddaughters: Kaitlynn, Kathlyna, and Maya, with one more on the way. There are many others that considered him a father figure, besides his immediate family, calling him dad. All are devastated at this loss.
There will be a Military Graveside Funeral in the spring, when the Sunnyslope Cemetery opens back up for burials. Anyone wishing to attend please contact Ginger, or Alan Bentley at BentleyFamily12.2022@Gmail.com for date and time, as spring approaches. Arrangements are provided by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Bill was loved by all who knew him, even if for a moment.
William “Bill” Bentley will be dearly missed.
