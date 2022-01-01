William Elmer "Bill" Dodge
August 11, 1934 - December 3, 2021
Fort Worth, TX
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA )
William Elmer "Bill" Dodge left his earthly home on December 3, 2021, in Fort Worth, TX. He was born on August 11, 1934, in Ellensburg, WA, to Boyton Gates Dodge and Carolyn Ione Brown Dodge.
Bill spent the first 80 years of his life in a 70 mile radius of central Washington, until he and Mary moved to Fort Worth, in 2013. He was drafted to the U.S. Army, in 1954, where he earned the rank of Corporal and worked as a gun mechanic, until 1956. Bill began selling insurance in Quincy, WA. When he moved to Wenatchee, WA, he opened the Dodge Insurance Agency. He was an agent for 27 years.
Bill was in Rotary for over 40 years. He was president of several of the Rotaries where he lived and earned the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He served on the City Council in Quincy. Bill was involved with many worthwhile community events throughout his life, in Quincy and Wenatchee. He was on the Board of Directors of the Chambers of Commerce in Quincy, East Wenatchee, WA, and Wenatchee. His love for community was obvious.
In 1990, Bill was General Director of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival and was Chancellor of the Wenatchee Applarians, in 1996.
After retiring, you would find Bill reading, watching football, or sitting on the front porch enjoying his neighbors. He especially loved when the planes flew over the house. Bill never knew a stranger. He was always smiling and loved to tease everyone. Someone said that he was a gentle soul and is now probably the equivalent of a Walmart Greeter in heaven.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary. Bill and Mary had seven children between them: Michele (Mark Reeves) Dodge of Wenatchee, WA, Stephen Dodge of Ephrata, WA, Maureen (Kenny) Edwards of Fort Worth, TX, Cari (Larry) Kent of Great Falls, MT, Ralph (Aimee) Sprout of University Place, WA,
Tonya (Michael) Weaver of Maplewood, MN, and Tiffany Dodge of Los Gatos, CA; brother, Leonard Robert (Mary) Dodge of Portola Valley, CA; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, John.
A Memorial Service was held on December 11, 2021, in Forth Worth, TX. Bill's ashes were placed at the National Cemetery in Dallas, TX, on December 20, 2021. A Celebration of Bill's life is tentatively scheduled for April 2, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA.
Donations in Bill's name may be made to a Rotary of your choice or to the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Scholarship Program at https://www.appleblossom.org/.