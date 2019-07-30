William F. Baldwin
Wenatchee, WA
Bill was born in Seattle, WA, on July 13, 1934. He passed away on June 5, 2019, at the age of 84. Bill graduated from the University of Washington Law School in 1959. He practiced law in Seattle and Wenatchee.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jude, of 20 years; children: Jessica, Joe, and Jack; Jude's sons: Brian, Kevin, and Jason; grandchildren: Annabella, Jack, Luke, Michael, Emily, Max, Abby, Gavin, Jaxin, and Ryder.
There will be a Celebration of Life on August 10, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at 1 Sunburst St., Wenatchee, WA.