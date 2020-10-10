William F. Mitchell
Plain, WA
Captain William F. Mitchell, U.S. Navy, Retired, died October 5, 2020, at home. Captain Mitchell was born November 25, 1928, in Lake Forest, IL. He lived in San Diego, CA, from 1929 until 1947, when he earned a presidential appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, in Annapolis, MD, in a competitive examination. He entered the Naval Academy in June of 1947, and graduated, in 1951, with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a commission as Ensign, U.S. Navy. He earned a Master of Science in Management Degree from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA, in 1961, and he pursued further graduate studies in national and international resources management, at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Washington, D.C., in 1971-1972.
During the Korean conflict, Captain Mitchell saw action there, as a division officer in an amphibious force ship, and as a department head in a destroyer. He then went ashore to set up warehouses and shop issue facilities, at a new special weapons base near Las Vegas, NV, directed award winning food service operations at the Naval Station, Guam, and served at the Navy Supply Corps School, as an instructor and curriculum branch head, teaching supply management courses to newly commissioned officers. In 1963, he returned to sea, as department head in a guided missile cruiser, leading five officers and 150 men in providing the ship’s financial management, inventory control and storage of 33,000 line items of repair parts and supplies, food services for the crew of 1,000, retail and personal services, and payroll. Returning ashore, he served as assistant for logistics for the Manager, Anti-submarine Warfare Systems Project Office, Washington, D.C., in the development and production of the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare sensors and weapons. In 1968, he began direction of all operations of the Navy’s Piers 90-91 naval station and ocean freight terminal complex in Seattle, WA. In 1972, he was assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, where he directed a staff of over 600, to conduct the Academy’s business affairs, including: accounting, purchasing, inventory control and warehousing, payroll; midshipmen’s food service; midshipmen’s store, bookstore, retail services, personal services, and the Academy’s dairy farm. His last duty was a joint service assignment, as director of a systems analysis office, recommending comprehensive improvements for the Department of Defense logistics systems for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Installations and Logistics.
Transferring from active duty to the U.S. Navy Retired List, in 1978, Captain Mitchell returned to the Seattle, WA, area where he managed the financial, administrative, and business affairs of a Seattle law firm. He and his wife moved near Plain, WA, in 1983, where he contributed his services for five years as Chelan County Fire District 4 Commissioner Chief state training instructor, training officer, firefighter, and emergency medical responder. Introduction of effective radio communication, the 911 alarm system, firm financial management, investment of District funds, a rigorous training program, the training and equipment to fight interior structure fires, protective clothing that met standards, an emergency medical response capability, and an automatic alarm response agreement with adjoining fire districts, that came from his leadership as Commissioner and Chief, improved community protection and were instrumental in gaining an improved fire protection rating for the Fire District.
Captain Mitchell was a member of the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association and the U.S. Naval Institute. He was a past member of the Seattle and national associations of Legal Administrators, the American Bar Association Legal Administration Section, the Washington Fire Commissioners’ Association, Washington State Fire Chiefs’ Association, and the North Central Washington Fire Chiefs’ Association.
Captain Mitchell was preceded in death by his wife, the former Patricia Ann Tuthill of Seattle, WA. He is survived by daughter, Dr. Betsy Jo Mitchell and her husband, Dr. Wayne Sousa, of Berkeley, CA; daughter, Lori Mitchell and her husband, Patrick Marsolek of Potomac, MT; son, Peter Mitchell and his wife, Lila, of Ocosta, WA; step-daughter, Leslie Snyder and her husband, Richard, of Chelan WA; step-son, Russell Stenquist and his wife, Joni, of Alpine, WY; sister, Betty Kosmas; and grandchildren: Chelsea Jo and Joseph Mitchell, Nick and Lauren Scafturon, Shawn and Andrew Truesdell, Russell Lon Snyder, and Jake and Evan Sousa; father, Dr. Frederick William Mitchell, passed away in 1956 and mother, Donna Marie Mitchell, in 1991.