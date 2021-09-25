William Forrest "Frosty” Hansen
May 16, 1939 - September 21, 2021
Malaga, WA
William “Frosty” Hansen was born May 16, 1939, to Margaret and “Colockum Bill” Hansen in Cashmere, WA. When he was a young boy, they moved around to accommodate his dad’s work building power lines throughout Enumclaw, Lake Wenatchee, and Wenatchee, WA, before they settled on the family farm on Tarpiscan Rd., in the 1950’s.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was a Military Police Dog Handler. When he left the service, he was able to bring one of the dogs he worked with home. He worked for the Chelan County PUD, after leaving the service, until his retirement in May of 1992.
Frosty met his first wife, Loraine Saunders, and they were married March 26, 1966. They welcomed their son, David, later that year. A few years later, they welcomed daughter, Diane. David passed away from sleep apnea in July of 1993 and Frosty lost a huge part of himself, as David was a huge help with everything at the farm.
In the early 1980’s, Frosty met the love of his life, Eileen Booker. Eileen and three of her four kids moved to the Tarpiscan and they were married July 2, 1983. Eileen was his everything. They went on trips to Lincoln City, OR, and took a trip to Hawaii, where he just had to find a hog farm to see! You can take the man off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the man. Eileen passed away January of 2012, from pancreatic cancer. It was then that we found out he had a heart condition and he had a heart valve replaced within two weeks of her passing.
It was a true family effort after Eileen passed away and trying to keep the farm together while helping him grieve.We are thankful for the memories we share; we made it through rough times but you were always loved! You are home again with your parents, David and Eileen. Rest in peace and know that we will do our best to be true to you. Your memory and stories will be kept alive for the great-grandkids. We love you.
Frosty was preceded in death by his mom and dad; son, David; first wife, Loraine; and the love of his life, Eileen, as they shared almost 30 years of wonderful times and marriage. He is survived by daughter, Diane Graves (Brian); granddaughter, Kirstjn Hansen Eggers (Damien); and grandson, Andrew Hansen; seven great-grandchildren: Zoey, Aubrey, Maci, Mikey, Cheyenne, Kaydey and Molly; sister, Vera Zachow; nieces: Kimberly, Maggie, and Cari; and numerous cousins.
We would like to thank Rick and his staff at Chapel of the Valley, for the wonderful care and support during this unbearable time. Frosty was able to visit with Rick at the NCW Fair, not that long ago.
Services will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, at 3:00 p.m., on Monday, October 4, 2021. In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to the family at C/O Diane Graves, 7338 Tarpiscan Rd., Malaga, WA, 98828.