William H. "Bill" Montpetit
Wenatchee, WA
William H. "Bill" Montpetit was the last of eight children, born to William A. Montpetit and Clara O. Peterson, on March 29, 1926. He was born at Beaulieu (Bowl-ya), ND, where his parents had a farm and small grocery store. Uncle Bill, as he was known to his many nieces and nephews, was a bigger-than-life figure. His hearty laugh and solid build, struck awe in an adoring clan of many children.
His growing up years included moving to Hyak, WA, at Snoqualmie Pass, in the late 1930's. His parents owned a gas station, garage, and small café. He attended Easton High School, but left before graduation. In the early 1940's, the whole family, including sons-in-law, moved to south Seattle, where his large extended family was lovingly referred to as the Norwegian Mafia.
Bill joined the Army in 1943. He expected to ship overseas to fight in the war. The Army however, had other plans. He ended up in Texas, as a guard in a P.O.W. camp, where he remained until the end of the war. After his discharge, in 1950, he moved to Fairbanks, AK. He worked for Sig Wold Storage. In 1962, when the owner died, he bought the business. Also in 1962, he married Edie Link, a German/American residing in Fairbanks.
In the 1980's, Edie and Bill bought a second home in Lake Havasu, AZ, where they spent winters, when they were not traveling. Edie passed away in 2006. He sold the business and moved to Wenatchee, WA, where he bought a residence and shared this home with three of his sisters. A little over two years ago, he moved to Blossom Valley in Wenatchee, and was pleased with the excellent care he received. Uncle Bill was a very generous man and shared his wealth with many family members, and some who were not.
Bill was part of a Christian fellowship, as were many of his family members, since the 1920's. His generosity was known to many and he showed care for those less fortunate. He showed his love for family, by making sure that all were properly cared for in times of need. He was solid in his faith and belief in God. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews, who were a comfort to him, as they took the place of the children he and Edie never had. Because of his strong faith, we are confident he will rest in peace.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA.