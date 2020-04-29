William J. Barker

William J. "Bill" Barker
Ellensburg, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
William J. “Bill” Barker passed away peacefully, at his home in Ellensburg, WA, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 71. William was born in Wenatchee, WA, on August 3, 1948, to Harold and Margret Barker. Bill was a graduate of Wenatchee High School, class of 1967. After high school, he attended Wenatchee Valley College before transferring to Central Washington University, where he received a BA in Education.
During his time at Central, Bill met the love of his life, Paula. Bill and Paula were married in August of 1973, and moved to Almira, WA, where they both began their teaching careers. Four years later, Bill and Paula moved to Royal City, WA, where they continued to teach for another 33 years.
One of Bill’s biggest passions in life was coaching. He grew up studying the game of baseball. Bill coached many seasons of youth baseball and made many friends along the way. His fondest memories were of his trips to Australia, New York, and Florida, to watch and coach his boys play the game he grew up loving. Bill took over the head softball coaching position at Royal in 1985, and coached until 2010. In those years, he took the girls to state all but a few years, coaching nine state championship teams. His success in coaching earned him an induction into the Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Margret Barker of Wenatchee, WA. He is survived by his loving wife, Paula Barker, of nearly 47 years. Bill is also survived by his three boys, who he adored: Daniel (Tammy) Barker of Iowa, Mitchell (Rachel) Barker of Ellensburg, WA, and David (Georgia) Barker of Sunnyside, WA. Bill is also survived by his grandchildren: Camden, Karsyn, Dominick, and Tristan; and by his siblings: James (Sue) Barker and Gloria McCullough.
A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held once social distancing restrictions have been lifted. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg, WA, has been entrusted with caring for Bill’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com