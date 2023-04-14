William J. “Bill” Witten
May 29, 1931 – March 26, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
William J. “Bill” Witten, life-long Wenatchee area resident passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born on May 29, 1931, in Waterville, WA, to Peter William Jacob and Josephine C. Witten (Breiler-Simmons).
He grew up in Waterville, where he graduated from high school in 1949. He worked for over 30 years as a butcher at Wenatchee Meat Packing until it permanently closed. He then worked in maintenance at Mission Ridge Ski Resort for over 20 years until he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and square dancing. Those who knew Bill will remember him as a man of few words, but he expressed his dry sense of humor at just the right time.
On June 16, 1973, he married Marleen Doneen-Keller. Bill was an exceptional step-father to her four children after the loss of their father in a tragic hunting accident in 1967.
Bill is survived by his three step-children: Zach Keller (Linda) Janee Glosniak (Paul), Thad Keller (Robynne); grandchildren: Lance Keller (Kaley), Quinn Glosniak, Macey Keller, Curtis Keller; great-granddaughters: Marley Keller and Blair Keller. He is also survived by his sister, Caroline (Simmons) Gormley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marleen (Doneen-Keller) Witten; parents; and brothers: Walter Simmons, John Simmons and Alton Simmons; step-daughter, Holly Keller; and twin granddaughters, Jamie and Abby Keller.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Bill received from the staff members of Tuscany Cottage Adult Family Home and Confluence Home Health & Hospice.
At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
