William J. Schuldt

September 14, 1943 - August 22, 2019

Chelan, WA

Bill served in the U.S. military as a Cryptologic Technician.

He met his beautiful bride and wife of 50 years in Minneapolis,

and they were later married in Hayward, WI. In 1969, Bill began

his lifetime career in the Brick Layers Union, moving to Chelan,

WA, in 1971. He became an award-winning Masonry Contractor

who worked on many projects throughout the Northwest.

 

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He

loved to go fishing, hunting, and camping, whenever he had the

time. He also spent many of his years volunteering his time

renovating his church, and helping friends.

 

Bill is survived by his wife, Katharine; daughters: Kendra

(Jason) Anderson and Johanna (Paul Anderson) Schuldt;

grandchildren: Brianna Anderson, Alexandria Kane, Cassidy

McCarey, and Ayla Anderson; great-grandchild, Athena Kane;

brother, Stewart Schuldt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and two younger

sisters: Ramona and Michelle.

 

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20,

2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Lake Chelan Lutheran Church, 216 W.

Nixon Ave., Chelan, WA, with Pastor Paul officiating. In lieu of

flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Chelan Lutheran

Church and the Community Nurses Program.

