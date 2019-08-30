William J. Schuldt
September 14, 1943 - August 22, 2019
Chelan, WA
Bill served in the U.S. military as a Cryptologic Technician.
He met his beautiful bride and wife of 50 years in Minneapolis,
and they were later married in Hayward, WI. In 1969, Bill began
his lifetime career in the Brick Layers Union, moving to Chelan,
WA, in 1971. He became an award-winning Masonry Contractor
who worked on many projects throughout the Northwest.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He
loved to go fishing, hunting, and camping, whenever he had the
time. He also spent many of his years volunteering his time
renovating his church, and helping friends.
Bill is survived by his wife, Katharine; daughters: Kendra
(Jason) Anderson and Johanna (Paul Anderson) Schuldt;
grandchildren: Brianna Anderson, Alexandria Kane, Cassidy
McCarey, and Ayla Anderson; great-grandchild, Athena Kane;
brother, Stewart Schuldt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and two younger
sisters: Ramona and Michelle.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20,
2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Lake Chelan Lutheran Church, 216 W.
Nixon Ave., Chelan, WA, with Pastor Paul officiating. In lieu of
flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Chelan Lutheran
Church and the Community Nurses Program.