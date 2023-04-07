William K. “Bill” Parker
April 12, 1934 – March 20, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
William K. “Bill” Parker, Lt. Col. USMC Ret, 88, passed away on the morning of March 20, 2023, at his home in East Wenatchee, WA, with his wife, Dorothy, by his side. He was born in Chicago, IL, on April 12, 1934, the oldest child of Clarence Parker and Susan (Stroud) Parker.
In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survied by his sons: Brian (Karla) and Steven; daughters: Lisa (Mark) Irwin and Jennifer; sisters: Linda Wilcox and Cecily (Larry) Langellier; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Maureen (Rob) Jones and their children and grandchild; and step-son, Michael McGinty; the children of his wife of 35 years, Jacqueline McGinty Parker, who passed away in July of 2020, Bernadette Parker, the mother of Lorraine, Brian, Steven, Lisa, and Jennifer; also survive Bill. His daughter, Lorraine, preceded him in death.
Bill grew up in Chicago, graduated from Lindblom High School in January of 1952, and continued his education at Wilson Junior College, graduating in June of 1954. He was then accepted into, and subsequently completed, the Naval Aviation Cadet program in Pensacola, FL, and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the United States Marine Corps in 1956. He spent nearly 23 years in the Marine Corps, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in July 1978. He accumulated over 4,000 flight hours, primarily in the cockpit of the A-4 Skyhawk, completing tours in Japan, in Vietnam, and in locations all over the United States.
Bill was decorated with many honors and commendations. In Vietnam, he was awarded the “Distinguished Flying Cross” twice in a three-week span in February of 1968. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any persons who “ distinguish themselves by single acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. Both heroism and extraordinary achievement are entirely distinctive, involving operations that are not routine.” He was also awarded the Navy Air Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, and numerous Unit and Campaign Awards. Bill was a modest man, never boastful or bragging about his accomplishments, yet he would share that he was very proud of his time as a Marine Corps Aviator and his service to his country. His post military years were spent primarily in sales and financial management positions in the automotive and manufactured home industries.
He was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, a lifelong golfer, and he loved to travel. His 35 years of marriage to Jackie, included touring the U.S. in their motor home, trips to Hawaii and New Zealand, and weather permitting, at least a round of golf per week. Bill and Jackie moved to their present home in East Wenatchee, WA, in the summer of 2004, after several years of summering in Crescent Bar, WA, and wintering in Prescott, AZ. This home is where they both died peacefully.
Early in 2021, Bill reconnected with his first love from his days as a young man in Chicago, Dorothy Ambroz Palmquist. This renewed connection brought new life to Bill and they spent the last two years of Bill's life together, marrying on August 20, 2022, seven months to the day before Bill's passing. It was a wonderful love story at the end of the great life of a good man.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Bill's honor on April 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Highlander Golf Club, 2920 8th St. SE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Bill will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA, 98042, with full military honors on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The family requests that any memorials in Bill's honor be directed to The National Marine Corps League, www.mclnational.org/about.