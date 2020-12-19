William L. Kegley

William L. "Bill" Kegley
Coeur d'Alene, ID
(formerly of Brewster, WA)
William L. “Bill” Kegley, 96, of Coeur d’Alene, ID, passed away on December 12, 2020. He was born in June of 1924, in Detroit, MI.
Bill was a World War II veteran, that received accommodations for his service in the U.S. Navy, and kept in touch with his surviving veteran brothers over the years, in numerous reunions. He remained active with the VFW and American Legion.
An avid photographer in retirement, Bill captured the beauty in nature and documented the growth of his family. In order to reach nature, he would often ride his ATV in the mountains around Coeur d’Alene, until the age of 92. He said with new radial tires that four-wheeler would do 70 miles an hour on Highway 95. Bill worked as a cement mason on numerous hydro-electric projects on the Columbia River, Boeing Field, and numerous other construction sites in Washington and Idaho.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Patsy Ruth, who passed away in May of 1998. They were married 44 years. He is survived by his brother, James “Tom”; and his sister; Nancy; three sons: Michael (wife, Diane), Rick (wife, Sandy,) Dan (wife, Maura); and two step-daughters: Cheryl (Anson) Fisher and Connie (Anson) Bott; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A private viewing for friends and family will be held at English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. 4th St., Coeur d’Alene, ID, on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please call 208-664-3143 to reserve for viewing. Due to current restrictions, ten people are allowed on the premises at a time. The family wishes to express their apologies at this time, that only immediate family will be able to attend a small service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate or a charity of your choosing.
Reflecting on his life, he said it all went too fast, but wow, what a ride.