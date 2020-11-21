William Orval Phillips

William Orval "W.O." Phillips
July 5, 1938 - November 12, 2020
Vancouver, WA
William Orval "W.O." Phillips, age 82, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. William was born July 5, 1938, in Sidney, AR. He had a love for wooden cars and stuffed animals. His favorite travel spot was Disneyland.
William is survived by sister, Dorla Jones of Bremerton, WA; brother, Billy Phillips of Canada; and brother-in-law, James Campbell (Gloria) of Longview, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Campbell Phillips.