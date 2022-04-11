William “Wayne” Maitland passed away March 27, 2022, at Apple Springs Senior Living in Omak, WA. Wayne was born in Lakeside, WA. Chelan County, June 8, 1925, to Bessie Mozell Reynolds Maitland and Philip Lesley Maitland. He attended Chelan schools. On June 5, 1943, Wayne joined the Navy, and was discharged seaman, 1st class, May 19, 1946.
On January 12, 1947, Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Lillian Leyda. They had two sons: Mike and Barry, and a daughter, Carol. They lived for a short spell in Union Gap and Chelan, WA, before moving to Pateros, WA in 1950. Wayne worked in the orchards, and drove fuel truck for Ray Burgett before becoming Pateros Postmaster in July of 1954. Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating on the Columbia River and Lake Chelan, and traveling. After Wayne retired from the Post Office in 1981, he and Lillian had many good years traveling and seeing the wonders of the United States. They always found pleasure with family and friends, old and new.
Wayne was proceded in death by his wife, Lillian; parents; step-father, Gordon Sines; sister Anna; and brother Birchel. He is survived by his sons: Barry and Mike; daughter Carol Rowland, five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family gathering is planned.
