Wilma Doris (Nogle) King
July 31, 1929 - May 17, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Wilma Doris (Nogle) King, age 90, entered into eternal rest, Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020, with son, Rex, by her side. She was born on July 31, 1929, in Wenatchee, WA, to Bernie and Veryle Nogle. In her younger years, before starting school, she was raised in Blewett, WA, on the family mine. She attended school in Wenatchee, WA.
On June 22, 1946, she married WWII veteran and logger, Larry King, in East Wenatchee, WA. The marriage was blessed with three sons: Rex, Ted, and Bill. In 1957, they moved to Peshastin, WA, where they were orchardists and farmers. In 1974, they moved to Peshastin Creek. In 1991, Larry passed away, and in 1994, Wilma moved to her final residence in Wenatchee.
Wilma was very talented at painting, crocheting, and quilting, often sharing her talents with others. For many years, she attended a quilting club in the Peshastin Church, making and donating quilts to the Ronald McDonald house. She enjoyed volunteering at the Cashmere museum and at the Wenatchee Valley Mall during Christmas time wrapping presents.
Wilma was known for sometimes driving her blue ‘91 Mustang too fast. She loved her many animals she owned throughout her life.
Special thank you for the help: Cassandra, Amber, and Wenatchee Valley Hospital.
She was preceded in death by parents, Bernie and Veryle; and sisters: Leora and Bernice. Wilma is survived by sons: Rex, Ted, and Bill; siblings: Laura, Sharron, Karen and Fred; cousins: Marcia and Joyce; grandchildren: Lorry, Dywane, Bill, Jr., Tony, and Brandi.