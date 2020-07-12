Wilma Helen Cox Veroske
March 30, 1923 - March 25,2020
Chelan, WA
Wilma Helen (Cox) Veroske was born in Chelan, WA on March 30, 1923, to George and Lileta Cox. She passed away in Boise, ID, on March 25, 2020, five days before her 97th birthday. Wilma graduated from Chelan High School in 1942. She attended one year of business school in Seattle, WA, where she learned to operate a comptometer. Wilma married William "Bill" Veroske on February 23, 1944. They were married for 75 years and spent 80 years together.
Wilma's parents, George and Lileta Cox, auctioned off their worldly possessions on December 5, 1912, on their farm near Piedmont, OK, now part of NW suburban Oklahoma City, OK. They relocated to Chelan, WA, (then-population about 900) to help care for Lileta's widowed sister. Wilma Helen Cox came into the world in George and Lileta's south Chelan home, where the winter shadows of the Chelan Butte had just given way to the sun, and so began Wilma's life in Chelan,that would span 85 years.
In junior high school, Wilma met 13-year-old Bill Veroske, who had moved from the Entiat Valley, Ardenvoir district, with his older brother, Jack, into a rented house to attend Chelan Public Schools. Wilma often babysat for the owners of the Ruby Theater. When a movie was playing, she would sell tickets and tend the concession. Knowing that Bill could not afford the five-cent ticket cost, Wilma would let Bill in to sit in the last row, where they would hold hands when Wilma wasn't tending to customers. These junior high school sweethearts married on February 23, 1944, a marriage that flourished with love and adoration for over 75 years.
Bill entered the Army Air Corps on December 1, 1943, transferring to Georgia and leaving Wilma behind in Chelan. Always industrious, she worked in the apple packing sheds and in Chelan Hardware. In December of 1945, Bill was discharged and returned to Chelan. However, a lung infection, contracted in Georgia, sent him to the Vancouver, WA, V.A. hospital, leaving Wilma alone again as a young war-time bride. Then, as Bill recovered with complete bed rest at home, he busied himself making small pipe cleaner animals (rabbits, squirrels, skunks etc.) that Wilma would take around to local Chelan merchants to sell. Then, after nursing Bill back to health, Wilma lost her job at Chelan Hardware, who hired Bill in her place! She greatly enjoyed telling that story for the rest of their lives together.
George Cox became a successful apple grower after moving to Chelan. Perhaps, this experience gave Wilma the confidence to trust and support Bill's desire to purchase a decrepit 12 acre apple orchard on the north shore of Lake Chelan, in 1950. This was the beginning of a 38 year journey for Bill and Wilma in the apple industry. Their success in that industry brought them many adventures and friends. It also allowed them the luxury of time to devote to their children and by which to give back to the Lake Chelan Valley communities.
Although they were a typical family of the 1950's and 1960's, with Bill in front, Wilma was fully involved and an active force in many organizations in the Chelan Valley. She helped run and grow Echo Valley ski area, making it strong enough to buy the Squilchuck Poma lift when Mission Ridge opened. She supported the organizing efforts that established the Apple Cup unlimited hydroplane racing on Lake Chelan from 1957 to 1960. In 1959, she helped establish Cub Scout Pack 59, with Bill as its first Scoutmaster and Wilma as one of its first Den Mothers. Wilma, with others, established the Chelan chapter of the Bluebirds, the young girls' stage of Camp Fire Girls. As a Chelan Little League Mom, she helped to organize the league. She was transporting kids to games, running the concession, repairing skin scrapes, and whatever else necessary to assure participation. She active in the Women's Division of the Lake Chelan Golf Club.
In 1988, Wilma and Bill sold their last orchard, 37 acres above their first orchard. That property is now the site of Benson Vineyards Estate Winery, one of Lake Chelan's finest wineries. Wilma was one of their best customers. It was her favorite place to catch up with friends on later visits to Chelan.
Wilma was known for her generosity, her sense of humor, her happy spirit, her great capacity for caring, and for her combination of patience and luck that left Nevada casino owners and fellow poker players often distraught. (no generosity there!). Her capacity to care, perhaps showed most strongly when the abused wife of an orchard worker, appeared at our home one morning and revealed her bruises. Wilma gave her enough money to escape home across country to her parents. At the end of the day, with plenty of distance behind the victim, and Bill at her back, she confronted the abuser and terminated his employment, the fullest extent of what one could do int those days.
Blessed with good health and an active lifestyle in their retirement years, Wilma and Bill hosted many parties and events at their Chelan lakefront home and beach cabana. She and Bill enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Europe: skiing, fishing, golfing, boating, and being with family and friends from across the U.S. Ultimately, they outlasted virtually all of their friends. Wilma often responded to calls to help offer care and comfort for yet another friend who had lost a loved one. In late 2008, at age 85, Wilma and Bill left their home of nearly 30 years on Lake Chelan, and moved to Portland, OR, to be closer to son, Nick, and their sole grandchild, Ariel Veroske. They continued returning Chelan twice annually, to maintain their lakefront property and visit friends, until the property sold in 2014. With the declining health of both Wilma and Bill in late 2018, it became necessary to move Wilma and Bill into separate memory and nursing home facilities. Later in 2019, they reunited for a short time at Wilma's nursing home in Boise, ID, close to their daughter, Sally Hunt. They achieved 75 years of marriage on February 23, 2019. Wilma lost Bill to complications of dementia in September of 2019. In the ultimate display of caring, she was with him at the time of his death, holding his hand one more time, and no doubt feeling the love from their junior high school days when they would hold hands in the Ruby Theater, and of a beautiful lifetime together. Wilma Veroske passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 25, 2020, five days short of her 97th birthday. Wilma and Bill are now truly together forever, and no doubt holding hands again.
Wilma's direct family survivors are son, Nick Veroske of Portland, OR; daughter, Sally Hunt of Boise, ID; and Bill and Wilma's sole grandchild, Ariel Veroske of Denver, CO. Wilma was preceded in death by all of her siblings: brothers, Lee, Alfred, Terry, and Mack, (Chelan Lumber); sisters: Bertha Bell Mollotte and Lillie Harden (Chelan); as well as baby, Georgia Lileta Cox, who passed in 1917. Numerous family tree relatives live in Chelan, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Florida.
Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA, is in charge of arrangements. A Joint Service honoring Bill and Wilma Veroske will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery, 815 N Bradley St., Chelan, WA, and a 12:00 noon-ish, Celebration at Benson Vineyards Estate Winery, (subject to the blessing of Washington Governor Jay Inslee). Inquires and memories can be sent to Nick Veroske, 3870 NW Banff Dr., Portland, OR, 97229, or email nick@willamette-equities.com; Cell/Text: 503-577-6903.
A final note: Over the years, Bill and Wilma gave generously to many organizations, primarily the Lake Chelan Community Hospital Foundation and the Chelan Public Library. These are wonderful community assets. At this time, however, in lieu of flowers, family is asking that Echo Valley Ski Area be remembered. Echo Valley is a truly affordable winter sport and recreational ski area where volunteer instructors offer lessons to children and adults of all ages, teaching them a lifelong activity, and love of the winter outdoors. Skills learned at Echo Valley gave our family a lifetime of adventure that continues now. Information on Echo Valley and how to make a lasting tax-deductible donation can be found by contacting Nick Veroske or Echo Valley directly at echovalleyinfo@gmail.com. or https://www.skiechovalley.com/.