Wilma Jean Ayers
East Wenatchee, WA
Wilma Jean Ayers, age 85, passed away, Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born in Aurora, AR, on April 25, 1935, to Ewell and Hazel Dudgeon. She moved to Omak, WA, where at the age of 21, she met the love of her life, Vestle “L.C.” Ayers. They made their way to Peshastin, WA, where they planted their roots and she worked in the fruit industry for Bluebird, until she retired. They welcomed their son, Timothy Ayers, in June of 1961. She enjoyed life to the fullest, from singing, to spending many hours in the kitchen baking, to going to church, and being around family and friends.
Wilma is survived by her son, Tim (Patty) Ayers; brother-in-law RL (Gloria) Ayers; sisters-in-law: Georgie and Azlee; five grandchildren: Katie Ayers, Deana (Mike) Port, Mike Trowbridge, Keri Heinz; five great-grandchildren: Easton, Taylor, Maggie, Elizabeth and Madison; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vestle “L.C.” Ayers; parents, Ewell and Hazel Dudgeon; and brother, Kenny Dudgeon.
A Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are being assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.