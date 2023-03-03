Wilma Louise (Welch) Thygeson
January 6, 1933 - February 24, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Thygeson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Wilma Louise (Welch) Thygeson
January 6, 1933 - February 24, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Wilma Thygeson, age 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 24, 2023, at home in East Wenatchee, WA. She was born January 6, 1933, in Batesville, AR, to Butler and Elsie Mae (Smith) Welch. After her childhood in Arkansas, Wilma called many places “home.” She lived on a sailboat in San Luis Obispo, CA, and in several towns in Washington, notably: Beverly, Liberty, and Anacortes, before settling in the Wenatchee Valley in her 60's.
She loved the Lord and was always involved in her local church, serving faithfully. She was a woman of many talents: seamstress, upholsterer, volunteer firefighter, gardener, and photographer.
Wilma loved Jesus, loved all people, and she loved to share Jesus everywhere she went. She was known as "Mama" by the many she loved and that loved her. She loved to pray, read the Bible, and worship the Lord daily. Wilma loved her family deeply, and she dearly loved her many friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Wilma is survived by many siblings; nieces and nephews; children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Thank you to the staff at Confluence Health & Hospice for your care and support for Wilma.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 22, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Wenatchee Valley Christian Center, 1621 S. Methow St., Wenatchee, WA. Refreshments and fellowship to follow the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE., East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view Wilma's online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence (full obituary available soon). Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.