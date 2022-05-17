WilsonV.jpg

Wilson Rufino Avila

December 21, 1983 - May 4, 2022

Kettle Falls, WA

(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)

Wilson Rufino Avila, 38, of Kettle Falls, WA, and a former longtime Wenatchee and Leavenworth, WA, area resident, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Wenatchee. He was born on December 21, 1983, in Wenatchee to Juventino and Lisa (Maki) Avila. He was raised in Leavenworth, where he attended Upper Valley Christian School. He worked as a handyman and did a variety of odd jobs. He moved to Kettle Falls, WA, in the mid 2010's.

Wilson was somewhat of a jokester, loved to tease and make people smile. He usually had a big smile on his face and was well known for his love of fishing and his gourmet cooking; commonly cooking comfort and Mexican food dishes. He was very proud of his Mexican heritage and loved his cats.

He is survived by his father, Juvintino Avila of Wenatchee, WA; his brother, Vincent Avila of Leavenworth, WA; mother and step-father, Lisa Avila and Daniel Cruz of Gifford, WA; his five year old son, Elijah Avila of Inchelium, WA; maternal grandmother, Judy Wyssen of

Leavenworth, WA; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins in Wenatchee, WA. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather, Karl Wyssen; and his brother, Isaac Avila, on June 1, 2015.

Visitation will be at the Emanuel Bautista Church, 502 Walker Street, Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery, Leavenworth, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.

Service information

May 18
Visitation
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Emanuel Bautista Church
502 Walker Street
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
May 19
Service
Thursday, May 19, 2022
1:00PM
Mountain View Cemetery
12874 Cemetery Road
LEAVENWORTH, WA 98826
