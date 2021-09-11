Wilton C. Carter
Wenatchee, WA
Wilton was born in Pascagoula, MS, on April 2, 1937, to Ford and Elma Carter. He passed away on September 5, 2021, from cardiac arrest. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, in 1959, and received a Master's Degree at Candler School of Theology, Emory University, in Atlanta, GA, in 1962. He served as a United Methodist minister in Florida, before entering the U.S. Air Force as a Chaplain with the rank of Captain, in 1968. During his military career, he served at several military bases in the United States and had overseas assignments in Thailand, Japan, and Germany. He retired with the rank of Colonel from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, where he served as Installation Staff Chaplin in 1989. During his Air Force career, he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Medal, and the Legion of Merit. Following his military retirement, he attended Azusa Pacific to get his degree in Family Therapy, and later, he served for ten years as a licensed Psychotherapist at Mental Health Centers in Oregon, Wyoming, and Utah. In 1999, he went into full retirement and became a “stay at home Dad" allowing him to become involved in his then eight year old son's activities: coaching little league baseball, Boy Scouts, and miscellaneous school activities.
Following Jason's High School graduation, Jason was killed in an auto accident along with four of his friends, just before entering Washington State University as a Pre-Med student. Wilt had already arranged to move to Pullman, so he continued with that plan in 2009, and lived there for two years with his Pug, Caesar, his constant companion and four legged therapist before moving to Wenatchee, WA. During this time he met and married his wife, Susan, in 2011, and that is where he resided until his death.
During their married life, they enjoyed traveling; taking cruises to Europe, Alaska, and the Caribbean, and taking an eight week motorhome trip across the U.S. with their dogs. They also enjoyed several trips to the Oregon coast, New Orleans, and the southeastern part of the U.S., to visit his children.
Wilton is survived by his wife, Susan of Wenatchee, WA; dogs: Zeus and Chester; son, Craig Carter and his wife, Hong, and children: Dee and Mason of Mississippi; daughter, Konni Wells her husband, Chris of Florida; and daughter, Kara Price-Williams and her son, Aidan, also of Florida. He was predeceased by his parents; an older brother, A.F. Carter, Jr., and his 18 year old son, Jason.
Wilton’s Life will be Celebrated on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flower please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.