Winfield “Win” Scott Reese
April 11, 1944 – November 28, 2021
To plant a tree in memory of Winfield Reese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Winfield “Win” Scott Reese
April 11, 1944 – November 28, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Winfield “Win” Scott Reese, 77, passed away November 28, 2021. Win was born April 11, 1944, to Winifred and John Reese in Wenatchee, WA, and spent most of his life in the valley. He later moved with his family to Lebanon, OR, where he graduated high school in 1962.
He was drafted and served as part of the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. After an honorable discharge, he returned to the Wenatchee area, where he worked for service stations and finally joined the Burlington Northern Railroad, where he retired from in 1992. He liked to keep busy and quickly found retirement was just too quiet for him. Win began helping local car dealerships and could frequently be found driving the service vehicle and helping shuttle customers around town.
Win had a passion for learning, teaching others, building and working with his hands. He spent his free time outside as much as possible. You could always find him fixing or building something in his garage, camping, fishing or boating in the summers and enjoying the beautiful outdoors on motorcycle rides with his brother, Terry, or friends.
Win's greatest love was his family. He adored his daughter and grandsons. His smile could light up the room when he was spending time with them or talking about them. He was an animal lover at heart and always had his side-kick pup next to him.
He had a passion for so many things and truly made the best of everything he experienced in life. He loved being around others, and others brought joy to his world.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Kevin) Cook, and grandsons: Keegan, Logan and Landon of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Judie Clark of Yakima, WA; niece, Kristen (Elliott) Paskus of Alberta, B.C.; and nephew, Ryan (Ashley) Smart of Dryden, WA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Winifred Smart; father, John Reese; brothers: Barry Reese and Terry Smart; and sister, Barbara Laws.
Please join his family as they Celebrate his Life at a Memorial Service Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. To honor his love of the outdoors, consider planting a tree in his memory at www.alivingtribute.org, in lieu of sending flowers.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.