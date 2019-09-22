Winifred A. (Calhoun) Cain
East Wenatchee, WA
Winifred A. (Calhoun) Cain, 91, a resident of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after an extended illness. She and her twin brother, Fred Eugene, were born to William Fred and Hulda Ann (Rush) Calhoun on July 18, 1928, in Wenatchee, WA.
She worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Yes Sir Garage in Leavenworth, WA. Winifred was a member of the Chumstick Grange in Leavenworth, as well as the State and National Grange. She was also a member of the Roving Grangers Camper Club.
Winifred is survived by her husband, Wayne U. Cain; sister, Shirley Ward; brother, Marion R. Calhoun and wife, Joanne; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers: Hoyt, Lloyd, Floyd, and her twin, Fred.
Cremation has taken place and Winifred will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth, with her first husband, Harold Labounty. At her request, no services will be held. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.