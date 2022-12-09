Winifred “Wini” Stirling Voelckers
April 1, 1932 – November 29, 2022
Riverside, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Winifred “Wini” Stirling Voelckers, passed away on November 29, 2022, at the family ranch north of Riverside, WA. She was born April 1, 1932, to parents, Wilbur and Agnes Stirling, growing up near Logan, UT, with her brother, William “Bill” and sister, Cathryn “Kay”. After a year of college, she met Carl, the love of her life, when both were working summers at Yellowstone National Park. She and Carl were married in the fall of 1951, in Utah. After Carl finished his degree, they moved to Moses Lake, WA. pursuing a homestead land lottery. They did not win, but fell in love with Eastern Washington. Carl took a job in Wenatchee, WA, where they started a family with kids: Paul, Neil, and Steve, and built a lovely home.
Wini was determined to complete her degree, so the family relocated to Ellensburg, WA, with Carl again working for the City Health Department. Wini completed three years at Central Washington University, earning a teaching certificate in 1961. With degree in hand, Carl and Wini jumped into their long-held dream to work the land, purchasing the Red Apple Orchard outside of Malott, WA. Just before moving, Kris, the final child, was born. These were challenging and exciting years. Wini started teaching, Carl learned to raise the finest apples, and the boys grew up in a perfect country setting.
Wini was an excellent teacher, starting in English at Okanogan High School, then broadening into special education and enrichment classes, with focus on equality and student success. She had an incredible work ethic, balancing farm demands and her passion for expanded teaching opportunities. This first led to her master's degree through Eastern Washington University, followed by completed doctoral course work.
In 1970, Carl and Wini bought Cache Ranch, north of Riverside, WA, where the now teen-age boys were key to its operation. Within two years, Wini was hired by Wenatchee Valley College in an administrative and teaching role with the Omak north campus, rising to Dean with the college in 1977. In this role, she was instrumental in strengthening the new branch with enrollment increases, broadened course offerings, and early use of distance learning. The success of the program led to construction of Friendship Hall in 1980, and remodeling of other facilities. Wini linked many facets of the Okanogan Valley community, and was loved for her intelligence, warmth, and ability to make things happen. She was focused on providing education for underserved populations and programs to serve critical needs. This led to links with the Colville Tribes, a variety of distance classes, and establishment of nursing and business administration programs.
Wini served on several boards and commissions, with a key role in the development of The Support Center. She also worked with the Dispute Resolution Center, Mid-Valley Hospital Board, and Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus. She was particularly proud of her role in the successful fund-raising and construction of the Omak Performing Arts complex. This work ethic was seasoned with a zest for adventure and travel. She and Carl traveled around the world, with trips abroad to Turkey, China, Ireland, Scotland, and the European mainland. She was particularly proud of her Scottish ancestry. Wini was an avid and accomplished swimmer, with a particular love for scuba diving in the Caribbean, frequently with her niece, Gigi. Her other travel passion was Alaska, which she connected to on a deep emotional level. She, Carl, and the boys worked together to build a remote and beloved family cabin and it was her favorite retreat.
As her health diminished, Wini's greatest wish was to stay on the ranch she loved, a wish enabled by her son, Steve (Pat Staggs), who continues to operate Cache Ranch. Special thanks go out to her caregivers, Leann and Jaime, whose commitment made them a part of the family.
She is survived by her other sons: Paul (Mary Pat Wyatt) of Juneau, AK, Neil (Sharon Mallett) Juneau, AK, Kris (Nancy) of Stanwood, WA; her sister, Kay Comer, of Spokane, WA; daughter-in-law, Debra Conway; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Carl; and her brother, William Stirling.
A Celebration of Wini's Life is planned for April 1, 2023. Time and place will be announced.