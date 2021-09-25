Winona Evelyn Burbridge, 81, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on September 21, 2021. She had suffered a stroke in August of 2011, and had been in ill health since then. Winona was born on October 27, 1939, in Wichita, KS, to John and Edna (Wells) Zielke. She was the youngest of four children.
The family moved from Kansas to Manson, WA, when Winona was just an infant. Her father worked at an orchard in the Manson area and later went to work for the City of Chelan. Winona attended school in Manson until her junior year of high school and subsequently graduated from Chelan High School, in 1957.
She married Don Bernier in 1959 and two children were born in this marriage: Wendy (Brian) Focht, and Julie Gregory. Winona and Don were divorced in 1976.
She married Larry Burbridge in December of 1978. Winona worked for General Telephone for 35 years from 1957 to 1993. She worked as an Operator, Dial Office Administrator Assistant, Equipment Assistant, and retired as an Equipment Repair Technician. Due to her ability to work fast and accurately, she was often tasked with helping the central office installation group during cutover of new central office equipment.
Winona and Larry worked together in over 20 states, during the build-out of the initial cellular telephone system. During this time, she worked or traveled in all 50 states. She spent the winters in Yuma, AZ, near her brother, Eugene.
Winona never let her diminutive size (4'9") limit her. She advanced in a predominantly male career, was an excellent women's fastpitch pitcher, rode a Honda Dream 500, and was a mentor and advocate for her grandchildren, during their turbulent teenage years.
She is survived by her husband, Larry, of the family home; daughter, Wendy and husband, Brian, and their children: Kristen (Shilo), Brian Jr., and Kelsey; daughter, Julie, and her son, Ryan; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Tyson, and Benjamin; brother, Keith (Margi). She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna; and brothers: Ken Zielke, in 2011, and Eugene Zielke, in 2015.
The cremation was entrusted to the Neptune Society. A family Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2022, in Manson, WA.
Winona would have greatly appreciated memorial donations be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or the charity of your choice.
