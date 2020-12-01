Wreathel J. Loose
Oroville, WA
Wreathel J. Loose of Oroville. WA, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, at North Valley Extended Care.
Wreathel was born July 15, 1931, in Rogersville, MO, to Harrel and Hallie Bowers. She graduated from Logan-Rogersville High School, keeping in touch with many of her classmates through the years and returning for reunions. Wreathel met her future husband, Joe Loose, in high school, and married in 1950. While Joe served in the U.S. Army, Wreathel opened “Joe’s Cafe” in Rogersville.
While Joe was in Korea, Wreathel, and her parents, made the great western crossing to settle in Oroville, WA, where other Missouri relatives had landed. Upon his return, Joe and Wreathel made their lifelong home there, where they raised their children: Leann and Joe, Jr. “J”.
Wreathel maintained an active role in her family’s activities, including: scouting, 4-H, and the county fair. She was also a long-time member of the Oroville Grange, serving the organization in many offices.
Wreathel worked each harvest in her parents’ orchard, and in the packing sheds. In the 1970's, she became an insurance agent for Grange Insurance Association, eventually owning her own agency, and becoming a trusted advisor to many farm families.
Wreathel was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; and her brother, Bill. She is survived by her brother, Harrel Lee; and children: Leann and Joe.
Memorial tributes may be made to North Valley Hospital District Extended Care Activities, 203 S. Western Ave., Tonasket, WA, 98855. Please mark checks “Donation.”
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.