Yasuko Westerlund
April 21, 1930 - July 21, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Yasuko Iyobe Westerlund, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. Yasuko, the second oldest of seven children, was born on April 21, 1930, in Murakami, Japan, to parents Megumi and Hana Iyobe. She attended nursing school and then, worked in a Tokyo hospital. In 1951, she met her future husband, Stig Westerlund, while taking dancing lessons. Stig was in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Japan, until 1952, when he was transferred back to the U.S. He had to obtain permission from his congressman to return to Japan, so he could marry Yasuko; they were married February 2, 1953. Over the next seven years, they had four daughters. While Stig was in the U.S. Air Force, the family lived throughout the West Coast, as well as in Okinawa and mainland Japan. When the kids were older, Yasuko returned to work as a dental assistant, a job she enjoyed for many years. After Stig retired from the Air Force in 1969, the family settled in Washington. Stig and Yasuko built their dream home in Everett, WA, where Yasuko created a beautiful garden. In their retirement, Yasuko and Stig enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and embarked on multiple cruises across the globe. Yasuko was widowed in 2010, after 57 years of marriage to Stig.
Yasuko had an active and involved life. She enjoyed daily neighborhood walks, crafts, including origami and Japanese doll-making, and quilting. She delighted her family and friends with her Japanese cuisine and culture. Yasuko especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, including her 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her life slowed down after a fall in 2019, and at that time she transitioned to senior living at Avamere in Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to family. She appreciated the friendships and the attentive care she found there.
Yasuko is survived by her four daughters: Susan Valaas (Peter), Bree Both (Rien), Karen Kuiken-Pritchard (David), and Anita Merrill (Jerry); brothers: Tsunemi and Tsunehiko; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stig Westerlund; sister, Misao; and brothers: Suzuo, Tetsuya, and Hiromitsu.
A Funeral Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, on July 28, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., with viewing at 1:00 p.m. An internment will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, on July 29, 2021, at 1:15 p.m.