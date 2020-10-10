Yvonne F. Truman
Wenatchee, WA
Yvonne Truman, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went on to her heavenly home Saturday, September 26, 2020, just before midnight.
Yvonne Donway was born August 4, 1933, in Seattle, WA, to Adam and Minnie Donway. She attended Showalter Grade School in Tukwila, WA, Renton Junior High School, and Renton Senior High School. Upon graduation, she received a scholarship to Mary Stone Beauty School in Seattle, graduating in 1952. She also attended Seattle University.
Yvonne married Russell A. Truman on July 10, 1954, at St. Anthony’s Church in Renton, WA. They spent their honeymoon at Lake Chelan, WA, and on April 1, 1955, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, to make it their home. Yvonne was a blessed and busy mother of four children, all born during their first four years of marriage. She often recalled this time as a “blur”, while keeping an immaculate house and cookies in the cookie jar! She truly left a legacy to her family of loving God and family first, hard work, an appreciation for God’s creatures, and enjoying nature.
Yvonne had a heart for the Lord and was a faithful longtime member of the Holy Apostles Catholic Church, and past member of St. Anne’s Altar Society.
Following her husband’s passing in 2002, she served as a volunteer at Central Washington Hospital, which brought her much joy for 14 years.
Yvonne was a beloved and loving grandmother to her three grandsons and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded into heaven by her parents; her husband, Russell; and youngest daughter, Lori Lange. Yvonne is survived by her brother, Adam (Joycelyn) Donway of Battleground, WA; two sons: Russ (Nan) Truman of Mossyrock, WA and Jerry (Adair) Truman of North Bend, WA; and one daughter, Lynda (Scott) McDougall of Wenatchee, WA; and a special son-in-law, Rick Lange of Wenatchee, WA.
A Rosary will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA, with social distancing and masks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. A private interment will follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.