Yvonne Marie Wixom Parks

Yvonne was born to Ron Wixom, Sr. and Sandra Fulford Wixom in Moses Lake, WA. In September of that year, the family moved to Cashmere, WA, where she grew up and graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1982. While working at the Big Y Texaco in Dryden, WA, she met Malcom Parks, a truck driver from Oregon. They married on December 23, 2004, later moving to Soap Lake, WA, where she worked at DHIA as a milk inspector, until illness forced her into early retirement.
Survivors include her parents, Ron Wixom, Sr., and Jim and Sandy Fox; husband, Malcom; sons: Jordan Wixom (Rebecca), Sgt. Reid Hollingsworth (Christi), and Sam Thomas Zavala; step-children: Ashley, Brandon, and Brandie Parks; siblings: Susan Grier, Ron Wixom, Jr., Jared Wixom, and Mike Wixom; step-brother, Keith Fox; step-sister, Amanda Innes; and nine grandchildren.
Interment was held on September 25, 2021, at the Soap Lake Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held October 23, 2021, from 12:00-3:00 p.m., at the home of her parents, 5941 Webster Way, Cashmere, WA. Family and friends are invited. A light lunch will be served.
